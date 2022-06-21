Balochistan unveils budget 2022-23 with a layout of over Rs600 billion today
01:33 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Balochistan unveils budget 2022-23 with a layout of over Rs600 billion today
QUETTA – The Balochistan government is set to unveil its budget for fiscal year 2022-23 with a total outlay of more than Rs620 billion today (Tuesday).

Provincial Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran will present the budget at the Balochistan Assembly. The session will begin at 4:00pm. 

The budget could not be tabled in previous two session as some details could not be finalised. 

Reports said that no new tax will be imposed in the budget, adding that the provincial government is expected to set aside Rs250 billion for the development projects while the total outlay of no-development budget is likely to be Rs350 billion. 

The government is expected to allocate major chunk for education, health, clean drinking, rural development and other sectors. 

