Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal to PKR – 13 July

13 July 2025

KARACHI The latest exchange rates issued for major foreign currencies shows overall stability in US Dollar while other major global currencies, including Euro and British Pound moved up in open market.

As per updated rates, US Dollar is being bought at Rs287.10 and sold at Rs287.60, showing steady position with minimal fluctuation. Euro is trading higher, with buying rate of Rs335.60 and selling rate of Rs339.10, reflecting continued confidence in European currency.

UK Pound Sterling remains one of strongest foreign currencies, being bought at Rs390.10 and sold at Rs394.10 while UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal are trading at Rs78.30 for buying and Rs79.00 selling for the Dirham, and Rs76.60 buying and Rs77.20 selling.

Canadian Dollar: Buying at Rs210.10, selling at Rs215.10. Australian Dollar: Buying at Rs187.60, selling at Rs192.60 Chinese Yuan: Buying at Rs39.19, selling at Rs39.59.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 287 287.7
Euro EUR 335.60 339.10
UK Pound Sterling GBP 390.10 394.10
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.30 79.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.60 77.20
Australian Dollar AUD 187.60 192.60
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.75 769.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.10 215.10
China Yuan CNY 39.19 39.59
Danish Krone DKK 44.27 44.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.93 36.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.23 3.32
Japanese Yen JPY 1.93 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.65 939.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.30 66.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.86 170.86
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.94 28.24
Omani Riyal OMR 744.50 754.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 221.85 226.85
Swedish Krona SEK 29.69 29.99
Swiss Franc CHF 353.73 356.48
Thai Baht THB 8.57 8.72
   
