NADRA Registration Center at Karachi’s Awami Markaz closed for two weeks

KARACHI – NADRA Center in Sindh capital Karachi will remain closed for two weeks amid ongoing expansion and renovation work.

In recent update, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) announced two weeks closure of its Awami Markaz Registration Center in Karachi for period of 14 days.

A notification shared by NADRA Regional Head Office Karachi said the center will remain closed from Monday, July 14 to Sunday, July 27, 2025, due to ongoing expansion and renovation work. This closure is part of NADRA’s efforts to upgrade its facilities and improve service delivery for the citizens.

To ensure that citizens continue to receive uninterrupted services, a Mobile Registration Van (MRV) has been stationed near Awami Markaz center. Citizens are encouraged to visit the van during designated working hours to avail themselves of essential NADRA services, including CNIC registration and renewal.

NADRA even advised masses to cooperate during this temporary closure and utilise mobile facility for their urgent registration needs.

Masses are advised to follow NADRA Regional Head Office Karachi’s official social media channels.