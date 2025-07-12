Rawalpindi ‘Missing Boy’ takes U-Turn after cursing Parents in Viral Video

LAHORE – A teenager boy from Rawalpindi went viral online after abusing and cursing his abusive father, who, according to the teenager, used to torture him.

After being missing for days, the boy was found safe in Lahore, revealing that he left home by choice and was not abducted, as initially feared.

The teenager Haider Hameed a resident of Sector 1, Airport Housing Society, was reported missing on July 8. His disappearance triggered widespread concern, and pictures of him were shared extensively on social media in hopes of locating him.

After days of uncertainty, a clip surfaced online late last night in which Haider confirmed that he had travelled to Lahore on his own. “I came to Lahore for freedom,” he said. “No one kidnapped me or forced me to come here.”

In the same clip, Haider accused his father of verbal and physical abuse, saying it had driven him to contemplate suicide. He said that the mistreatment at home compelled him to leave Rawalpindi and seek a new start in Punjab capital.

Later, another video released in which Haider retracted his earlier claims as he apologised to father and to those who were worried about him, saying he had been influenced by someone when he made the first statement.

“My father has found me and I am safe now,” he said in the second video. “I regret what I said earlier—it was not true. I sincerely apologize to my father and to everyone who showed concern.”

Haider concluded by saying he is now in a stable condition and is returning home to Rawalpindi. The case has drawn attention to the mental health and well-being of teenagers, as well as the role of social media in rapidly spreading news during emergencies.