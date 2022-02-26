Russia Ukraine war: ‘Anonymous’ hackers take down Russian state news website after declaring 'cyber war'

MOSCOW – As Russian hackers started attacking Ukrainian official websites amid a barrage of air attacks on cities and military bases this week, popular hacking group 'Anonymous' has announced a ‘cyber war’ on Moscow in ‘retaliation’.

The elusive computer experts, who believed in not to forgive the attackers, issued the development on their Twitter account. “The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government,” the tweet reads.

The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government. #Anonymous #Ukraine — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) February 24, 2022

Soon after announcing the cyberwar, the group shared that they had taken down the website of Russian-state controlled TV channel RT, which broadcasts in Britain however, the site was recovered lately.

RT trying so hard to come back tho lol pic.twitter.com/I07btkabV8 — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) February 24, 2022

The first Russian English-language channel also confirmed the attack saying it remained offline for extended periods of time.

The group reportedly attacked RT as it projected the situation in Ukraine from a pro-Russian viewpoint, showing cheerful celebrations in the newly occupied territories.

In another tweet, the group announced to leak the database of the Russian Ministry of Defense website.

The group of hackers was known to take on a wide range of issues with previous attacks targeting the Central Intelligence Agency, Islamic State and the Church of Scientology. The group now planned to 'punish' Russian officials.

As Russia started a full-scale military operation in Eastern European country, experts suggest that Moscow will also take on the US, and Australian official sites for their intervention.

Russian army 30km from Kyiv as invasion enters third day

Russian armed forces took control of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol as the invasion enters the third day. Kremlin launched coordinated cruise missile and artillery strikes on several cities, including the capital Kyiv.

Melitopol, a city of about 150,000 people, is said to be the first significant population centre the Russians captured since their invasion started on early Thursday.

Russia claims it's captured the southern city of Melitopol.



The ministry earlier said overnight, without providing any evidence, that locals welcomed Russian troops and some "older age citizens went out onto the streets with red flags."



No confirmation from Ukraine as yet. pic.twitter.com/AQbXifBSCd — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 26, 2022

The Russian military announced to surround the cities of Sumy and Konotop in northeastern Ukraine but said they were taking steps to ensure civilians’ safety.

Russian officials claimed to knock out 211 Ukrainian military installations, including 17 command centres, 19 air defence missile systems, 39 radar units, 67 tanks and six warplanes while Ukraine’s army claimed shooting down an II-76 Russian transport plane carrying paratroopers near Vasylkiv.