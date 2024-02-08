‘Newton of Gaza’: Palestinian teen invents wind-powered electricity

Amidst of the rubble and devastation of war-torn Gaza, a beacon of ingenuity lights the way. Hussam Al-Attar, a mere 15 years old, has earned the moniker "the Newton of Gaza" for his remarkable feat: generating electricity using nothing but the wind and basic tools.

Forced from his home and school by the conflict, Hussam witnessed the fear and hardship plaguing his community. Driven by a desire to bring solace and warmth, he turned his gaze to the ever-present wind, an element often associated with the harshness of their reality. But in Hussam's eyes, it became a source of hope, an untapped potential for change.

With unwavering determination and a mind brimming with curiosity, Hussam embarked on his project. He scavenged for materials, repurposing discarded scraps and everyday objects into the building blocks of his invention. His creations, though simple, were revolutionary: wind-powered fans capable of generating light and even a modicum of heat.

For Hussam, the impact went beyond mere illumination. Each flicker of light symbolized defiance, a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of innovation even in the face of immense adversity. His invention ignited a spark of hope, not just for his family huddled in their tent, but for his entire community.

His mother, beaming with pride, spoke of her son's innate talent and unwavering spirit. "From a young age, he had a knack for turning everyday things into something useful," she shared, her voice echoing the collective admiration for Hussam's ingenuity.

Hussam's story transcends the technical marvel of his invention. It embodies the unwavering spirit of a generation refusing to be defined by conflict. His words, "I love life, and I adore its details. I wish to be an inventor and discoverer, but it is impossible for Palestine to die inside me," resonate with the collective yearning for a brighter future.