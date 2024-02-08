Search

ad
ViralWorld

‘Newton of Gaza’: Palestinian teen invents wind-powered electricity

Web Desk
12:59 AM | 8 Feb, 2024
‘Newton of Gaza’: Palestinian teen invents wind-powered electricity
Source: AlJazeera/Youtube

Amidst of the rubble and devastation of war-torn Gaza, a beacon of ingenuity lights the way. Hussam Al-Attar, a mere 15 years old, has earned the moniker "the Newton of Gaza" for his remarkable feat: generating electricity using nothing but the wind and basic tools.

Forced from his home and school by the conflict, Hussam witnessed the fear and hardship plaguing his community. Driven by a desire to bring solace and warmth, he turned his gaze to the ever-present wind, an element often associated with the harshness of their reality. But in Hussam's eyes, it became a source of hope, an untapped potential for change.

With unwavering determination and a mind brimming with curiosity, Hussam embarked on his project. He scavenged for materials, repurposing discarded scraps and everyday objects into the building blocks of his invention. His creations, though simple, were revolutionary: wind-powered fans capable of generating light and even a modicum of heat.

For Hussam, the impact went beyond mere illumination. Each flicker of light symbolized defiance, a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of innovation even in the face of immense adversity. His invention ignited a spark of hope, not just for his family huddled in their tent, but for his entire community.

His mother, beaming with pride, spoke of her son's innate talent and unwavering spirit. "From a young age, he had a knack for turning everyday things into something useful," she shared, her voice echoing the collective admiration for Hussam's ingenuity.

Hussam's story transcends the technical marvel of his invention. It embodies the unwavering spirit of a generation refusing to be defined by conflict. His words, "I love life, and I adore its details. I wish to be an inventor and discoverer, but it is impossible for Palestine to die inside me," resonate with the collective yearning for a brighter future.

Liveblog: Israel’s war on Palestine

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

112 more Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

08:27 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Israeli soldiers dig up over 2,000 Palestinian graves in Gaza 'in ...

09:24 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Uganda officially disowns ICJ Judge Julia Sebutinde for voting in ...

08:05 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

UN Security Council meets next week over ICJ decision on Gaza

08:03 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Death toll in Gaza surpasses 26,000 as Israeli military action ...

11:33 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

ICJ orders Israel to ensure acts of genocide are not committed in Gaza

Most viewed

10:42 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

US lawmaker Ilhan Omar voices concerns over crackdown on PTI ahead of ...

12:34 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Information Minister clears air about mobile services, internet ...

09:32 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Britain’s King Charles III stops all public engagements after ...

10:23 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Massive forest fires in Chile kill over 100; hundreds missing

10:54 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Chile’s former billionaire president Sebastián Piñera dies in ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:59 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

‘Newton of Gaza’: Palestinian teen invents wind-powered electricity

Gold & Silver Rate

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 7th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: