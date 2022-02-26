35 Pakistani students evacuated from Ukraine as Russian army advance on Kyiv
ISLAMABAD – At least 35 Pakistani students have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine to Poland as the Russian army entered the outskirts of Kyiv while residents took cover in shelters and underground stations.
A statement issued by the Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine late Friday stated that 35 Pakistani students were evacuated safely to Poland.
Stranded students have reached the camp on the Polish side of the border. The Embassy of Pakistan Poland is making arrangements for their transportation to Warsaw, the tweet cited.
Islamabad planned a rescue operation for the repatriation of nearly 3,000 Pakistanis from Ukraine. The Pakistani embassy will reportedly gather all students in Ternopil, a city in western Ukraine, first and then move them to Poland by road.
PIA to start rescue operation to evacuate stranded Pakistanis in Ukraine
Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is all set to start special flight operation to Poland to evacuate stranded nationals.
Pakistan's envoy to Ukraine Major General (r) Noel Khokhar approached PIA Chief Executive Air Marshal Arshad Malik and both sides agreed on the rescue operation. The Boeing 777 of national flag carrier will repatriate students from European country.
On Friday, Warsaw allowed Pakistani citizens stranded in Ukraine to enter by land within 15 days. Meanwhile, Covid-induced restrictions including tests, vaccination proof, have been quashed amid emergency situation.
February 25, 2022
Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan’s Embassy in Ukraine was in contact with stranded students while he negated claims about the death of any student.
'Embassy not helping us' – Pakistani ...
KYIV – Hundreds of Pakistani students stranded in Ukraine have requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to take steps ...
“Our embassy in 48 hours shifted from Kyiv to Ternopil, it’s a place near to the Polish border so that we can easily evacuate our students. It’s easy to evacuate them from there and we have shared new numbers with our students and we are in contact with them,” FM Qureshi said.
Pakistan relocates embassy from Kyiv as ...
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday said it has relocated its embassy in Ukraine from the capital, Kyiv, to the city ...
