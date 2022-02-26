PM Imran Khan dials Jahangir Tareen, enquires about his health
11:44 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
PM Imran Khan dials Jahangir Tareen, enquires about his health
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned PTI estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Saturday and enquired about his health.

Reports in local media said the premier approached Tareen, who was disqualified for being ‘dishonest’, for the first time in nearly two years as JDW Group CEO traveled to Britain in an air ambulance for medical treatment.

Khan prayed for the early recovery of Tareen who was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Lahore for three days for ulcer treatment and now he will undergo a thorough medical checkup in London.

Tareen earlier secretly met opposition leaders ahead of a no-trust move against the Imran Khan-led government.

The development comes at a time when the anti-government opposition alliance announced bringing a no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan. However, it had not announced when it would proceed with the move.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has also swung into action to stop the opposition’s bid to topple the government through a no-confidence motion as it chalked out a strategy against the move, reports said.

Key ministers were tasked to approach the PPP and PML-N lawmakers to seek their support against the no-confidence move.

