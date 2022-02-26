PM Imran Khan dials Jahangir Tareen, enquires about his health
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned PTI estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Saturday and enquired about his health.
Reports in local media said the premier approached Tareen, who was disqualified for being ‘dishonest’, for the first time in nearly two years as JDW Group CEO traveled to Britain in an air ambulance for medical treatment.
Khan prayed for the early recovery of Tareen who was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Lahore for three days for ulcer treatment and now he will undergo a thorough medical checkup in London.
Tareen earlier secretly met opposition leaders ahead of a no-trust move against the Imran Khan-led government.
The development comes at a time when the anti-government opposition alliance announced bringing a no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan. However, it had not announced when it would proceed with the move.
Jahangir Tareen says ‘his plane can take off in ... 10:52 AM | 8 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said his 'plane' could take off in any ...
Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has also swung into action to stop the opposition’s bid to topple the government through a no-confidence motion as it chalked out a strategy against the move, reports said.
Key ministers were tasked to approach the PPP and PML-N lawmakers to seek their support against the no-confidence move.
Three PTI MNAs offered bribe to support ... 06:24 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday alleged that three PTI MNAs were offered money ...
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Sports world cancels events in Russia as operation in Ukraine ...01:22 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Russia Ukraine War: Taliban calls for restraint by all sides as ...12:22 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran Khan dials Jahangir Tareen, enquires about his health11:44 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR11:16 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
- 35 Pakistani students evacuated from Ukraine as Russian army advance ...10:49 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Kubra, Malala and other celebs react to the Ukraine-Russia crisis05:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- Mawra Hocane highlights the plight of women blamed for domestic abuse09:41 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral04:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022