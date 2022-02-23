Three PTI MNAs offered bribe to support no-confidence motion against PM Imran: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday alleged that three PTI MNAs were offered money to support the Opposition’s no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views in a press briefing after attending PTI’s Central Executive Committee’s meeting in Islamabad.

“Three of our MNAs including a minority and a woman member have reported that they have been offered money to give a vote in support of a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan,” he said.

Chaudhry said that the trio if PTI legislators, including a minority member and a female lawmaker, had been offered money to favour the no-trust motion, adding that “this is such a shameful instance.”

Fawad said that the ruling party would not allow anybody to revive the culture of horse-trading in the country. He asserted that Opposition had no courage to bring a no-confidence motion against the government.

Chaudhry said the two leaders had submitted certificates to courts claiming they were ill “but they are holding meetings publicly in visibly good health.”

The information minister said the government was preparing for the next elections and more relief packages will be announced for people in weeks to come.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced last week that the opposition alliance had decided to move a no-confidence motion against the prime minister and would contact the PTI government’s allies in the centre for this purpose.

PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had also met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam earlier this month in Lahore and agreed to oust the prime minister.