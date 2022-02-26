Suzuki launches 3 variants of Swift 2022 in Pakistan; check price, features, and specifications
LAHORE – The 3rd generation Suzuki Swift has been launched in Pakistan in three variants at a starting price of Rs 2.5 million.
The hatchback vehicle is available in three variants GL (Manual), GL (CVT), and top-of-the-line GLX (CVT).
The launching ceremony of Suzuki Swift was held at a local hotel in Lahore which was attended by a large number of people.
|Variants
|Price
|Suzuki Swift GL Manual
|PKR 2,499,000
|Suzuki Swift GL CVT
|PKR 2,699,000
|Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
|PKR 2,899,000
A senior official of car maker termed Suzuki Swift 3rd generation as innovation in the auto industry saying 16 new features have been introduced in the new models.
The 1.2L petrol engine is something of a novelty in the vehicle. The car has a ground clearance of nearly 160mm owing to the Pakistani roads.
Its base variant comes with 5-Speed Manual Transmission, while the top two variants will have CVT. Halogen Multi Reflector Headlamps are mounted in the GL (Manual) version and GL (CVT) comes with LED Projection with Auto Headlight feature.
Photo courtesy: Twitter
Top of the line variant comes with 6 airbags while the base model comes with dual airbags only.
Photo courtesy: Twitter
Anti-lock braking system, Immobilizer, and Electric Stability Program (ESP) is available in all models but Hill Assist Control (HAC) and Cruise Control are only available in the top two variants.
