Suzuki launches 3 variants of Swift 2022 in Pakistan; check price, features, and specifications
Web Desk
12:58 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Suzuki launches 3 variants of Swift 2022 in Pakistan; check price, features, and specifications
Source: CarsEnthusiast1_Twitter
Share

LAHORE – The 3rd generation Suzuki Swift has been launched in Pakistan in three variants at a starting price of Rs 2.5 million.

The hatchback vehicle is available in three variants GL (Manual), GL (CVT), and top-of-the-line GLX (CVT).

The launching ceremony of Suzuki Swift was held at a local hotel in Lahore which was attended by a large number of people.

Variants Price
Suzuki Swift GL Manual PKR 2,499,000
Suzuki Swift GL CVT  PKR 2,699,000
Suzuki Swift GLX CVT  PKR 2,899,000

A senior official of car maker termed Suzuki Swift 3rd generation as innovation in the auto industry saying 16 new features have been introduced in the new models.

The 1.2L petrol engine is something of a novelty in the vehicle. The car has a ground clearance of nearly 160mm owing to the Pakistani roads.

Its base variant comes with 5-Speed Manual Transmission, while the top two variants will have CVT. Halogen Multi Reflector Headlamps are mounted in the GL (Manual) version and GL (CVT) comes with LED Projection with Auto Headlight feature.

Photo courtesy: Twitter

Top of the line variant comes with 6 airbags while the base model comes with dual airbags only.

Photo courtesy: Twitter

Anti-lock braking system, Immobilizer, and Electric Stability Program (ESP) is available in all models but Hill Assist Control (HAC) and Cruise Control are only available in the top two variants.

More From This Category
Two FC soldiers martyred in Peshawar blast
04:15 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Key suspect in journalist Athar Mateen’s ...
03:54 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Special PIA flights to land in Poland to evacuate ...
03:12 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
PM Imran Khan dials Jahangir Tareen, enquires ...
11:44 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
Terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ...
11:16 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
35 Pakistani students evacuated from Ukraine as ...
10:49 AM | 26 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehar Bano exchanges ring with long time beau Shahrukh Kazim in intimate ceremony
03:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr