Pakistan becomes first country to export heat-treated beef to China

ISLAMABAD – The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, announcing its distinction as the inaugural South Asian company to export Cooked/Heat Treated Frozen Beef meat products to China, as disclosed in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

Highlighting China’s stature as the world’s foremost meat importer, tallying approximately 3.10 million metric tonnes of beef and mutton in 2022, TOMCL’s notification affirmed its attainment as one of merely two companies granted a licence for exporting cooked beef meat products to China from South Asia.

This milestone signifies not only a triumph for TOMCL but also signals a pathway to explore fresh avenues for bolstering exports to mainland China.

Anticipating a substantial surge in export volumes and revenues, the company expressed optimism about the prospects ahead.

Previously, TOMCL’s Board of Directors (BoD) greenlit an ambitious expansion blueprint for production facilities, earmarking an investment of Rs600 million.