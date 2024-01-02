WhatsApp updates username feature! Here is what it can do

With continuous addition of new features, WhatsApp is far ahead of its rivals. Voice-based chat rooms, groups, long-standing Communities and Channels are some of the latest features introduced by WhatsApp.

It was disclosed in May that the Meta-owned instant messaging service was developing the feature that would allow users to designate a special username for their account in place of disclosing their phone number.

By enabling username searches, a beta version of WhatsApp for Android currently shows more development on this feature.

WABetaInfo spotted this change on version 2.23.25.19 of WhatsApp beta for Android, though I couldn't see it on my device running beta version 2.23.25.20 of the chat app.

The inclusion of the username in the search box at the top, positioned between the words name and number, is the only noticeable alteration in this instance, the additional word does make the search area a little congested.

According to WABI, once generally accessible, usernames will be optional for account holders and will not erase phone numbers; instead, users will be free to delete them at any time.