PHF announces Olympic Qualifiers squad under Imad Butt's captaincy

The Pakistan Hockey Federation revealed its squad for the forthcoming Olympic Qualifier tournament on Tuesday. Abu Bakr Mahmood has been named vice-captain, with Imad Butt taking lead as captain.

The National Hockey Selection Committee, led by Olympian Kaleemullah Khan, made suggestions, and President PHF Tariq Hussain Bugti's final approval made it possible to reveal the 18-member Pakistan hockey squad. Committee comprising of Olympians Naseer Ali, Rahim Khan, and Laeeque Lashari carefully assessed each player's performance at the final trials.

The Olympic Qualifier, which is slated to occur in Muscat, Oman, from January 15 to 21, will feature prominent players including goalkeepers Abdullah Ishtiaq, Waqar, Arbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Abdullah, Sufiyan Khan, Imad Shakeel Butt (Captain), and Abu Bakr Mahmood (Vice Captain). The team also includes Murtaza Yaqoob, Abdul Mannan, Aqeel Ahmed, Moeen Shakil, Salman Razaq, Abdul Hannan Shahid, Ghazanfar Ali, Abdul Rahman Jr, Zikriya Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, and Arshad Liaquat.

The management team comprises Head Coach Shahnaz Sheikh, Coach Shakil Abbasi, Assistant Coach Olympian Dilawar Hussain, Goalkeeper Coach Amjad Ali, Physiotherapist Waqas Mahmood, and Physical Trainer Muhammad Imran Khan.