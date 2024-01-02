IN PICTURES: Maira Khan looks smoking hot in body-hugging red dress

Pakistan showbiz industry's accomplished actress, former VJ, and style icon Maira Khan has stunned the internet with her bold photoshoot! The Tamasha Ghar famed diva looked ravishing hot in a red dress which managed to turn heads.
Khan, who started her showbiz career as a child actor, has knack for standing out among her industry peers, thanks to her bold fashion sense, and unique style. Apart from her charismatic personality, the Bonga BA star is also an acclaimed actress with many successful television serials and films in the bank.
Proving that she is much more than a pretty face and a talented artist, the Miyan Biwi Aur Woh star shared a bunch of smoking hot pictures on the photo and video sharing app Instagram in which Khan welcomed the new year in her own way.
Clad in red, the actress slayed in her sleeveless body-hugging dress, proving that she is a true fashion connoisseur.
Sharing the post with her 300k+ fans and followers on the social media, the Choo Lo Zindagi Ko star wrote, “Red is all it issss.”
Smitten with her ethereal beauty, netizens including entertainment fraternity divas Najiba Faiz, Ghana Ali, and Sana Fakhar dropped compliments praising the star in the comment section.
On the work front, Khan's notable works include Zid, Mein Hari Piya, Qadam Qadam Ishq, Babban Khala Ki Betiyann, Mujhay Vida Kar, Jadugaryan, Meri Pyari Behniya Bane Gi Dulhaniya, and Cheekh to name a few. She will next be seen in Japanese Connection.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against greenback and other currencies in open market on Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.2 for buying and 283.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.2
|283.95
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.78
|757.78
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.42
|923.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.43
|62.03
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.59
|740.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.08
|337.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.39
Gold rate in Pakistan witnessed a marginal decline on second day of the year despite the positive cues in the international market.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,700, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,360.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,400 for single tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,069 on Tuesday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
