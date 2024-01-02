IN PICTURES: Maira Khan looks smoking hot in body-hugging red dress

Pakistan showbiz industry's accomplished actress, former VJ, and style icon Maira Khan has stunned the internet with her bold photoshoot! The Tamasha Ghar famed diva looked ravishing hot in a red dress which managed to turn heads.

Khan, who started her showbiz career as a child actor, has knack for standing out among her industry peers, thanks to her bold fashion sense, and unique style. Apart from her charismatic personality, the Bonga BA star is also an acclaimed actress with many successful television serials and films in the bank.

Proving that she is much more than a pretty face and a talented artist, the Miyan Biwi Aur Woh star shared a bunch of smoking hot pictures on the photo and video sharing app Instagram in which Khan welcomed the new year in her own way.

Clad in red, the actress slayed in her sleeveless body-hugging dress, proving that she is a true fashion connoisseur.

Sharing the post with her 300k+ fans and followers on the social media, the Choo Lo Zindagi Ko star wrote, “Red is all it issss.”

Smitten with her ethereal beauty, netizens including entertainment fraternity divas Najiba Faiz, Ghana Ali, and Sana Fakhar dropped compliments praising the star in the comment section.

On the work front, Khan's notable works include Zid, Mein Hari Piya, Qadam Qadam Ishq, Babban Khala Ki Betiyann, Mujhay Vida Kar, Jadugaryan, Meri Pyari Behniya Bane Gi Dulhaniya, and Cheekh to name a few. She will next be seen in Japanese Connection.