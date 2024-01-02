Pakistanis can travel to these 8 countries without visa on ordinary passport

ISLAMABAD - Citizens of Pakistanis holding an ordinary passport can travel to 8 countries across the world without the need for a visa.
In the latest ranking published by Passport Index, it has been announced that Pakistanis can also avail of the facility of Visa on Arrival for 36 countries.
As far as the mobility score is concerned, the Pakistani passport scored 47 as the citizens of the country need visas to travel to 151 countries, depicting that the passport is very weak amongst the fraternity of nations.
Even though the passport is very weak, still Pakistanis can travel to 8 countries without any visa listed below.
Barbados
Pakistanis can travel to the country without any visa and can stay there for a period of 90 days. Barbados is an eastern Caribbean island situated in the Atlantic Ocean, northeast of Venezuela. It is known for its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and historical sites. The population of Barbados is around 287,000 people.
Dominica
The stay allowed in the country to Pakistanis is for 180 days. Dominica is a Caribbean island nation located in the Lesser Antilles region, situated between the French overseas territories of Guadeloupe to the north and Martinique to the south. The population of Dominica is estimated to be around 71,000 people.
Gambia
Gambia is a West African country, bordered by Senegal and the Atlantic Ocean. With an estimated population of about 2.5 million people, it's known for its diverse culture, vibrant markets, and the Gambia River.
The duration of stay allowed to Pakistanis here is 90 days.
Micronesia
The duration of stay allowed to Pakistanis is 30 days. Micronesia is a region in the western Pacific Ocean, comprising thousands of small islands. It's situated north of the equator and east of the Philippines. The Federated States of Micronesia, a country in this region, has an estimated population of around 100,000 people.
Haiti
The duration of stay allowed is 90 days. Situated in the Caribbean on the western portion of Hispaniola island, Haiti shares borders with the Dominican Republic. It boasts a rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning natural landscapes.
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Pakistanis can travel to this country without any visa as per the Passport Index and the duration of stay allowed is 90 days. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, nestled in the Caribbean, comprises the main island of Saint Vincent and a chain of smaller islands. Known for its picturesque beaches, sailing, and lush landscapes, it captivates with natural beauty.
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago is located in the southern Caribbean, just off the northern coast of South America. It's an independent country made up of two main islands, Trinidad and Tobago. The population of Trinidad and Tobago is estimated to be around 1.4 million people.
The citizens of Pakistan can also travel to this country without needing a visa.
Vanuatu
Vanuatu is an island nation located in the South Pacific Ocean. It's an archipelago consisting of about 80 islands, known for its stunning natural landscapes and diverse cultures. The population of Vanuatu is approximately 300,000 people.
The duration of stay allowed to Pakistanis in this country is 90 days.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against greenback and other currencies in open market on Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.2 for buying and 283.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.2
|283.95
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.78
|757.78
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.42
|923.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.43
|62.03
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.59
|740.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.08
|337.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.39
Gold rate in Pakistan witnessed a marginal decline on second day of the year despite the positive cues in the international market.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,700, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,360.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,400 for single tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,069 on Tuesday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.