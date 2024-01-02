Pakistanis can travel to these 8 countries without visa on ordinary passport

ISLAMABAD - Citizens of Pakistanis holding an ordinary passport can travel to 8 countries across the world without the need for a visa.

In the latest ranking published by Passport Index, it has been announced that Pakistanis can also avail of the facility of Visa on Arrival for 36 countries.

As far as the mobility score is concerned, the Pakistani passport scored 47 as the citizens of the country need visas to travel to 151 countries, depicting that the passport is very weak amongst the fraternity of nations.

Even though the passport is very weak, still Pakistanis can travel to 8 countries without any visa listed below.

Barbados

Pakistanis can travel to the country without any visa and can stay there for a period of 90 days. Barbados is an eastern Caribbean island situated in the Atlantic Ocean, northeast of Venezuela. It is known for its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and historical sites. The population of Barbados is around 287,000 people.

Dominica

The stay allowed in the country to Pakistanis is for 180 days. Dominica is a Caribbean island nation located in the Lesser Antilles region, situated between the French overseas territories of Guadeloupe to the north and Martinique to the south. The population of Dominica is estimated to be around 71,000 people.

Gambia

Gambia is a West African country, bordered by Senegal and the Atlantic Ocean. With an estimated population of about 2.5 million people, it's known for its diverse culture, vibrant markets, and the Gambia River.

The duration of stay allowed to Pakistanis here is 90 days.

Micronesia

The duration of stay allowed to Pakistanis is 30 days. Micronesia is a region in the western Pacific Ocean, comprising thousands of small islands. It's situated north of the equator and east of the Philippines. The Federated States of Micronesia, a country in this region, has an estimated population of around 100,000 people.

Haiti

The duration of stay allowed is 90 days. Situated in the Caribbean on the western portion of Hispaniola island, Haiti shares borders with the Dominican Republic. It boasts a rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning natural landscapes.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Pakistanis can travel to this country without any visa as per the Passport Index and the duration of stay allowed is 90 days. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, nestled in the Caribbean, comprises the main island of Saint Vincent and a chain of smaller islands. Known for its picturesque beaches, sailing, and lush landscapes, it captivates with natural beauty.

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago is located in the southern Caribbean, just off the northern coast of South America. It's an independent country made up of two main islands, Trinidad and Tobago. The population of Trinidad and Tobago is estimated to be around 1.4 million people.

The citizens of Pakistan can also travel to this country without needing a visa.

Vanuatu

Vanuatu is an island nation located in the South Pacific Ocean. It's an archipelago consisting of about 80 islands, known for its stunning natural landscapes and diverse cultures. The population of Vanuatu is approximately 300,000 people.

The duration of stay allowed to Pakistanis in this country is 90 days.