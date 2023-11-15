UK announces start of electronic travel authorisation scheme but for this Muslim country

LONDON - The government of the United Kingdom has announced the start of an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme for Qatari nationals.

Citizens from Qatar now need the authorization to travel to the kingdom, a move aimed at enhancing digitalization in traveling and border controls.

In an official statement, the government of UK explained that Qataris have been able to apply for their authorisation since October 25th this year with most doing so using the mobile app.

'I am delighted to announce the official opening of the electronic travel authorisation scheme for Qatari nationals, who will be the first in the world to benefit from the scheme,' Ambassador to State of Qatar, Jon Wilks CMG said.

'This initiative not only simplifies the travel process for Qataris visiting the UK but also reflects the strength of our bilateral relationship. We look forward to welcoming more visitors from Qatar, further building the human bridge between our two countries,' he added.

As far as other countries are concerned, nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan will need the travel authorisation if they’re visiting the UK from 22 February 2024; they can apply for their ETA from February 1st, next year.

What is ETA

ETAs will replace the current Electronic Visa Waivers (EVW) used by most Gulf nationals. An ETA, priced at £10, offers greater benefits than the EVW, allowing unlimited visits to the UK over two years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. This change to the ETA system removes the visa requirement for short visits to the UK for citizens from the Gulf region and Jordan.

To apply for an ETA, individuals must provide personal and biometric details and respond to inquiries regarding suitability and criminal background. This process ensures that criminals are not permitted entry into the UK. Once approved, the ETA is digitally linked to the applicant's passport.

Although the standard processing time for applications is 3 working days, the majority of applicants have received decisions within hours.

As per the official statistics, the UK welcomed almost 800,000 visitors from the Gulf last year, 45,000 of whom came from Qatar.