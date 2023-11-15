UK announces start of electronic travel authorisation scheme but for this Muslim country

LONDON - The government of the United Kingdom has announced the start of an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme for Qatari nationals.
Citizens from Qatar now need the authorization to travel to the kingdom, a move aimed at enhancing digitalization in traveling and border controls.
In an official statement, the government of UK explained that Qataris have been able to apply for their authorisation since October 25th this year with most doing so using the mobile app.
'I am delighted to announce the official opening of the electronic travel authorisation scheme for Qatari nationals, who will be the first in the world to benefit from the scheme,' Ambassador to State of Qatar, Jon Wilks CMG said.
'This initiative not only simplifies the travel process for Qataris visiting the UK but also reflects the strength of our bilateral relationship. We look forward to welcoming more visitors from Qatar, further building the human bridge between our two countries,' he added.
As far as other countries are concerned, nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan will need the travel authorisation if they’re visiting the UK from 22 February 2024; they can apply for their ETA from February 1st, next year.
What is ETA
ETAs will replace the current Electronic Visa Waivers (EVW) used by most Gulf nationals. An ETA, priced at £10, offers greater benefits than the EVW, allowing unlimited visits to the UK over two years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. This change to the ETA system removes the visa requirement for short visits to the UK for citizens from the Gulf region and Jordan.
To apply for an ETA, individuals must provide personal and biometric details and respond to inquiries regarding suitability and criminal background. This process ensures that criminals are not permitted entry into the UK. Once approved, the ETA is digitally linked to the applicant's passport.
Although the standard processing time for applications is 3 working days, the majority of applicants have received decisions within hours.
As per the official statistics, the UK welcomed almost 800,000 visitors from the Gulf last year, 45,000 of whom came from Qatar.
Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in wake of soaring demand for greenback.
The crisis hit country witnessed massive buying of dollar for import payments in recent times, which puts the local unit under pressure.
On Wednesday, the rate of US dollar in open market stands at 287.4 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate increased to 307 for buying and 309 for selling. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 76.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.55
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.17
|41.57
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.91
|26.21
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.58
|753.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.4
|320.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here
Gold prices in Pakistan saw upward trajectory on Wednesday, in line with the international market.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 and the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,442.
Globally, the price of yellow metal saw an increase of $20 and hovers around $1,966 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
