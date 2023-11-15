  

Search

Immigration

UK announces start of electronic travel authorisation scheme but for this Muslim country

Web Desk
03:51 PM | 15 Nov, 2023
UK announces start of electronic travel authorisation scheme but for this Muslim country

LONDON - The government of the United Kingdom has announced the start of an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme for Qatari nationals.

Citizens from Qatar now need the authorization to travel to the kingdom, a move aimed at enhancing digitalization in traveling and border controls.

In an official statement, the government of UK explained that Qataris have been able to apply for their authorisation since October 25th this year with most doing so using the mobile app. 

'I am delighted to announce the official opening of the electronic travel authorisation scheme for Qatari nationals, who will be the first in the world to benefit from the scheme,' Ambassador to State of Qatar, Jon Wilks CMG said.

'This initiative not only simplifies the travel process for Qataris visiting the UK but also reflects the strength of our bilateral relationship. We look forward to welcoming more visitors from Qatar, further building the human bridge between our two countries,' he added.

As far as other countries are concerned, nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan will need the travel authorisation if they’re visiting the UK from 22 February 2024; they can apply for their ETA from February 1st, next year.

What is ETA 

ETAs will replace the current Electronic Visa Waivers (EVW) used by most Gulf nationals. An ETA, priced at £10, offers greater benefits than the EVW, allowing unlimited visits to the UK over two years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. This change to the ETA system removes the visa requirement for short visits to the UK for citizens from the Gulf region and Jordan.

To apply for an ETA, individuals must provide personal and biometric details and respond to inquiries regarding suitability and criminal background. This process ensures that criminals are not permitted entry into the UK. Once approved, the ETA is digitally linked to the applicant's passport.

Although the standard processing time for applications is 3 working days, the majority of applicants have received decisions within hours.

As per the official statistics, the UK welcomed almost 800,000 visitors from the Gulf last year, 45,000 of whom came from Qatar.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

12:24 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

France lifts visa restrictions for this country: Details inside

06:12 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

China's visa-free travel with this Muslim country comes into effect

11:29 PM | 9 Nov, 2023

Travel to US at 25% discounted price ticket: Here's exciting offer ...

11:11 PM | 9 Nov, 2023

Tajikistan, Iran likely to waive visa requirements for travel: Read ...

08:54 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

This American airline might start flight operations from Pakistan ...

07:55 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Russia likely to eliminate visa requirements for this Muslim country

Advertisement

Latest

04:30 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Pakistan Railways restores Awam Express train to facilitate passengers

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 15 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in wake of soaring demand for greenback.

The crisis hit country witnessed massive buying of dollar for import payments in recent times, which puts the local unit under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the rate of US dollar in open market stands at 287.4 for buying and 290.15 for selling.

Euro rate increased to 307 for buying and 309 for selling. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 76.30.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 307 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.55 80.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.37 771.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.17 41.57
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.08 936.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.98 61.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.23 171.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.91 26.21
Omani Riyal OMR 745.58 753.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.87 79.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.32 26.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.4 320.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.99 8.14

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here

Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here

Gold prices in Pakistan saw upward trajectory on Wednesday, in line with the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 15 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 and the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,442.

Globally, the price of yellow metal saw an increase of $20 and hovers around $1,966 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: