Pakistan Railways restores Awam Express train to facilitate passengers

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has decided to restore the Awam Express passenger train, which has been suspended since floods in Sindh, to facilitate people.

The passenger train will restore its services on Karachi to Lahore and Lahore to Peshawar routes in December 2024.

Reports said railways authorities had directed the carriage shop to manufacture 18 new wagons for the train. The Awam Express will comprise economy class, lower Ac and Business class.

On the other hand, the authorities have granted one-month extension in services of the Shalimar Express train that operates on Karachi-Lahore route. The decision has been implemented with immediate effect.