Pakistan Railways revises scheduled for passenger trains

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has revised the timings of two passenger trains – Allama Iqbal Express and Shaheen Passenger – in order to facilitate passengers.

As per the revised scheduled, Allama Iqbal Express will depart from Karachi Cantt at 3:30 PM instead of 2:15 PM and arrive in Sialkot at 6 PM on the following day.

Similarly, the Shaheen Passenger train, which operates between Sialkot and Wazirabad, will depart from its station at 7pm instead of previous 6pm.

The passenger train will reach Wazirabad at 8:05 PM after leaving Sialkot at 7 PM.