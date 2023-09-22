Has Pakistan Railways discontinued Shalimar train service?

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways on Friday rubbished the reports claiming that the Shalimar Express train, which runs between Lahore and Karachi, has been discontinued.
A railways official said an option to restore Awam Express to replace Shalimar train is however under consideration but there is no any decision to suspend it yet.
He said Shalimar Express is operating as per scheduled and passengers can book tickets for it.
The railway spokesperson said that a formal order will be issued if any decision to discontinue the Shalimar train is take by the authorities.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 22, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.9
|296.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.75
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|783.43
|791.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.45
|40.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.39
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|954.31
|963.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.71
|177.71
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|765.08
|773.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.09
|331.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Karachi
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Quetta
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Attock
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Multan
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
