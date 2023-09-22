Has Pakistan Railways discontinued Shalimar train service?

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways on Friday rubbished the reports claiming that the Shalimar Express train, which runs between Lahore and Karachi, has been discontinued.

A railways official said an option to restore Awam Express to replace Shalimar train is however under consideration but there is no any decision to suspend it yet.

He said Shalimar Express is operating as per scheduled and passengers can book tickets for it.

The railway spokesperson said that a formal order will be issued if any decision to discontinue the Shalimar train is take by the authorities.