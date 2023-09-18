Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Railways again increases train fares

08:04 PM | 18 Sep, 2023
Pakistan Railways again increases train fares
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways on Monday announced another increase in fare of all passenger and goods trains after petroleum prices reached record high in the country. 

A notification issued by the railways states that ticket prices had been increased by five percent, adding that the new fares will come into effect from September 19. 

Last week, Pakistan's interim government again jacked up the prices of petroleum products up to Rs26.02 per litre, fuelling anger among the public who are already battered by inflated electricity bills and rising prices of basic commodities.

The petrol has been hiked by Rs26.02 per litre while high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs17.34 per litre, the Finance Division said in a statement late Thursday.

The current rate of petrol stands at Rs331.38 while the high-speed diesel price at Rs329.18.

Pakistanis express fury with memes on latest petrol price hike

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

01:10 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan September 2023 Update

09:41 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Pakistan World Cup squad finalised; check addition of new players here

09:20 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Supreme Court of Pakistan's hearing goes live for the first time in ...

08:49 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Pakistan considers using private airlines for Hajj flights

04:05 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan September 2023

12:32 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Pakistan’s caretaker PM Kakar embarks on US visit today to attend ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:51 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: All you need to know about prize money, award-winners list, and records & stats

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18 September 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 18, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.7 299.95
Euro EUR 321.5 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.15 79.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 795.46 803.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.21 38.56
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 776.86 784.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 219.2
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 334.14 336.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 18, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 18 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: