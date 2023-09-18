Pakistan Railways again increases train fares

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways on Monday announced another increase in fare of all passenger and goods trains after petroleum prices reached record high in the country.

A notification issued by the railways states that ticket prices had been increased by five percent, adding that the new fares will come into effect from September 19.

Last week, Pakistan's interim government again jacked up the prices of petroleum products up to Rs26.02 per litre, fuelling anger among the public who are already battered by inflated electricity bills and rising prices of basic commodities.

The petrol has been hiked by Rs26.02 per litre while high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs17.34 per litre, the Finance Division said in a statement late Thursday.

The current rate of petrol stands at Rs331.38 while the high-speed diesel price at Rs329.18.