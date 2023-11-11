1500 Prize Bond 2023: Check balloting details and draw date here

Prize Bond in Pakistan are State Bank-regulated lottery bonds, a non-interest bearing security issued by the government, which is refundable to the bearer of the bond on demand, and people buy these to try luck in quarterly draws.

People are now looking for the balloting of the Rs1,500 prize bond that is slated for next week.

1500 Prize Bond November 2023 Results

Lahore Office of National Savings Division will hold balloting for Draw No. 96 of the Rs1500 prize bond on 15th November 2023.

1500 Prize Bond Winning Prize

List Number of Prize Bond Winning Amount Prize 1500 Prize Bond 01 Rs3000000 First Prize 1500 Prize Bond 03 Rs1000000 Second Prize 1500 Prize Bond 1696 Rs18,500 Third Prize

Prize Bonds are a bearer type of investment and are available in the denominations of Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15,000, Rs. 25000, Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 40000 Premium Bonds

Pakistani government has decided to roll out Rs1,000 prize bonds under the Digital Prize Bonds initiative. In the first phase, Rs1,000 prize bonds will be introduced and denominations of 500, 1,000, 5,000, and 10,000 would be introduced in the next phase.

Draws of Digital Prize Bond will occur on a quarterly basis or as indicated by the Finance Division. National Savings will declare the draw schedule at the start of each calendar year, with the results published in the official Gazette.