Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2023 - Latest update here

Prize bonds are administered by National Savings under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and are touted as safe investment and some selected bonds within the issue are redeemed at a higher value than the face value.

National Savings and Central Bank conduct regular lucky draws, giving away hefty prizes to bondholders. Government used these funds to raise funds, but for investors, it's a secure way to preserve the value of their money.

The withdrawn National Prize Bonds (Bearer) can be encashed at any branch of the Commercial Bank in which the bondholder maintains an “individual” account.

Pakistan Prize Bond Schedule starts from 01 January, 2023 till 15 December, 2023.

Following is the 2023 schedule for the prize bonds.

PRIZE BOND DRAW DATE DAY CITY Rs.750/- January 16, 2023 Monday Karachi Rs.1500/- February 15, 2023 Wednesday Quetta Rs.100/- February 15, 2023 Wednesday Rawalpindi Rs.200/- March 15, 2023 Wednesday Faisalabad Rs.750/- April 17, 2023 Monday Peshawar Rs.1500/- May 15, 2023 Monday Lahore Rs.100/- May 15, 2023 Monday Multan Rs.200/- June 15, 2023 Thursday Quetta Rs.750/- July 17, 2023 Monday Rawalpindi