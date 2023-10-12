Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2023 - Latest update here

Prize bonds are administered by National Savings under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and are touted as safe investment and some selected bonds within the issue are redeemed at a higher value than the face value.
National Savings and Central Bank conduct regular lucky draws, giving away hefty prizes to bondholders. Government used these funds to raise funds, but for investors, it's a secure way to preserve the value of their money.
The withdrawn National Prize Bonds (Bearer) can be encashed at any branch of the Commercial Bank in which the bondholder maintains an “individual” account.
Pakistan Prize Bond Schedule starts from 01 January, 2023 till 15 December, 2023.
Following is the 2023 schedule for the prize bonds.
|PRIZE BOND
|DRAW DATE
|DAY
|CITY
|Rs.750/-
|January 16, 2023
|Monday
|Karachi
|Rs.1500/-
|February 15, 2023
|Wednesday
|Quetta
|Rs.100/-
|February 15, 2023
|Wednesday
|Rawalpindi
|Rs.200/-
|March 15, 2023
|Wednesday
|Faisalabad
|Rs.750/-
|April 17, 2023
|Monday
|Peshawar
|Rs.1500/-
|May 15, 2023
|Monday
|Lahore
|Rs.100/-
|May 15, 2023
|Monday
|Multan
|Rs.200/-
|June 15, 2023
|Thursday
|Quetta
|Rs.750/-
|July 17, 2023
|Monday
|Rawalpindi
|Rs.1500/-
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|Peshawar
|Rs.100/-
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|Karachi
|Rs.200/-
|September 15, 2023
|Friday
|Hyderabad
|Rs.750/-
|October 16, 2023
|Monday
|Muzaffarabad
|Rs.1500/-
|November 15, 2023
|Wednesday
|Faisalabad
|Rs.100/-
|November 15, 2023
|Wednesday
|Lahore
|Rs.200/-
|December 15, 2023
|Friday
|Multan
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 12, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|279.4
|Euro
|EUR
|290.1
|293
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.6
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.2
|753.2
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.56
|38.96
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|290.1
|293
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|35.83
|36.18
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.53
|915.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.29
|171.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.97
|312.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,900 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 178,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Karachi
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Quetta
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Attock
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Multan
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.