25000 Prize Bond 2023 – Check Draw Results Online

25000 Prize Bond 2023

Sialkot office will hold Prize Bond Rs 25000 draw No. 11 today September 11, 2023 (Monday).

25000 Prize Bond 2023 Winners

Top three winners of the Rs 25000 Prize bond List will be announced shortly after balloting...

25000 Prize Bond Winning Amount

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT Prize Prize Bond RS. 25000/- 01 Rs 30,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 25000/- 05 Rs 10,000,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 25000/- 700 Rs 300,000 3rd Prize

The complete list of winners of Rs 25,000 Prize bond List will be announced shortly after balloting.

More to follow...