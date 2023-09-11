Pakistani forces eliminate seven terrorists in Chitral gunbattle

At least seven terrorists were killed and six were injured when security forces in a recent gunbattle held in the country's northwestern region, the military's media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said seven militants were killed while another six got critically injured during an intense exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district.

The gun battle took place in the general area of Ursoon in Chitral district on Saturday.

Army's media affair wing said security forces effectively engaged terrorists' location and resultantly, kill the terror suspects.

The sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the statement further reads.

Meanwhile, locals appreciated the operation by security forces and expressed full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

The recent development comes days after four soldiers were martyred while repulsing terrorist attacks on two Pakistan Army check posts located near the Afghanistan border in the general area Kalash, District Chitral.

A statement released by the ISPR stated that the soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks, inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists. During the fire exchange, 12 terrorists were killed, while a large number of the militants were critically injured.

The military's media wing said that the terrorists’ movement and concentration in the Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had been identified and timely shared with the interim Afghan government. "Owing to heightened threat environment, own posts were already on high alert," it added.