Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistani forces eliminate seven terrorists in Chitral gunbattle

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 11 Sep, 2023
Pakistani forces eliminate seven terrorists in Chitral gunbattle
Source: File Photo

At least seven terrorists were killed and six were injured when security forces in a recent gunbattle held in the country's northwestern region, the military's media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said seven militants were killed while another six got critically injured during an intense exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district.

The gun battle took place in the general area of Ursoon in Chitral district on Saturday.

Army's media affair wing said security forces effectively engaged terrorists' location and resultantly, kill the terror suspects.

The sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the statement further reads.

Meanwhile, locals appreciated the operation by security forces and expressed full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

The recent development comes days after four soldiers were martyred while repulsing terrorist attacks on two Pakistan Army check posts located near the Afghanistan border in the general area Kalash, District Chitral.

A statement released by the ISPR stated that the soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks, inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists. During the fire exchange, 12 terrorists were killed, while a large number of the militants were critically injured.

The military's media wing said that the terrorists’ movement and concentration in the Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had been identified and timely shared with the interim Afghan government. "Owing to heightened threat environment, own posts were already on high alert," it added.

Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat, records protest over Chitral border post attacks

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:05 AM | 11 Sep, 2023

Pakistani rupee gains Rs2 against dollar in interbank amid crackdown ...

03:58 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange for fire with terrorists ...

09:25 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

Morocco earthquake: FO confirms all Pakistani nationals are safe

11:59 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Noose ready for corrupt Pakistani politicians, officials: Report

11:42 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat, records protest over Chitral border ...

04:50 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Pakistani police plan to seize PTI leaders’ properties over May 9 ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:29 AM | 11 Sep, 2023

Shaheen Afridi greets new father Jasprit Bumrah with special gift (VIDEO)

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 11 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 11, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 323.8 327
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.5 383.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.5 86.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.3 824.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 228.8 230
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 44.04 44.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 995.05 1004.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.54 182.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 223
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 343.8 346.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 11 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Karachi PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Islamabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Peshawar PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Quetta PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Sialkot PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Attock PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Gujranwala PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Jehlum PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Multan PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Bahawalpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Gujrat PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Nawabshah PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Chakwal PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Hyderabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Nowshehra PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Sargodha PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Faisalabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Mirpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: