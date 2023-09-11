Shaheen Afridi greets new father Jasprit Bumrah with special gift (VIDEO)

The cricket rivalry between Pakistan and India is one of the most intense and historic in all sports as matches between two archrival nations is known for intense competition, passion.

As the tensions between the two sides continue unabated, Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi wins hearts as he greets Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah with a precious gift during Asia Cup 2023 fixture on Sunday.

Fans were left in dismay as the blockbuster game between Asian Cricket giants was called off due to rain however Afridi’s heartwarming gesture was enough to melt people's hearts.

A video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board shows Afridi presenting a gift to Jasprit Bumrah for his newborn son. In the clip, Afridi said ‘Many many congratulations.. This is a small gift from for your son from my side. May he become a new Bumrah’.

Jasprit Bumrah earlier departed back to his homeland from the Island nation to see his newborn. His wife Sanjana Ganesan delivered the couple’s first child last week.