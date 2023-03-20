Search

PCB revises schedule of New Zealand tour to Pakistan

Web Desk 12:32 PM | 20 Mar, 2023
Source: File photo

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday rescheduled the tour of New Zealand to Pakistan.

New Zealand are scheduled to play five ODIs and five T20Is in Pakistan in April. The PCB and New Zealand Cricket Board agreed to make changes to the trip.

The itinerary was changed due to the upcoming general elections in Punjab scheduled on April 30.

As per the new schedule, New Zealand will arrive in Lahore and play three T20Is from April 14-17, before traveling to Rawalpindi where the final two T20Is and first ODI will be played from April 20-26, said PCB in a statement.

The tour will end in Karachi with the remaining four ODIs to be played from April 30-May 7.

The ODIs will also help Pakistan to prepare their side for the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, while the T20I will assist the PCB to continue with their rebuilding of the side for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the USA and West Indies in June/July 2024.

Revised schedule:

April 14 - 1st T20I, Lahore

April 15– 2nd T20I, Lahore

April 17– 3rd T20I, Lahore

April 20– 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

April 24– 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

April 26– 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

April 30– 2nd ODI, Karachi

May 3 – 3rd ODI, Karachi

May 5 – 4th ODI, Karachi

May 7 – 5th ODI, Karachi

