Trump imposes 10% tariff on all countries following Supreme Court ruling

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on imports from all countries in response to Supreme Court’s decision to annul his previous global tariff plan.

This new tariff, which is set to remain in effect for 150 days unless extended by Congress, follows the Court’s ruling that Trump had unilaterally imposed tariffs without the necessary legal authority.

The Supreme Court’s decision marks a significant setback for Trump’s trade policies, which had been centered around expanding tariffs as a tool to assert US dominance in global trade.

The Court emphasized the role of Congress in overseeing trade matters, ruling that Trump had overstepped his executive powers.

The 10% tariff will apply to all imports, though certain goods and countries, such as Canada and Mexico, have been granted some exceptions.

The move is seen as an attempt by Trump to bypass the Court’s decision and continue his economic agenda, despite global concerns.

Some nations have voiced their objections to the new tariff, with critics arguing that it will further strain international trade relations. Others see it as a move to escalate tensions in global trade.