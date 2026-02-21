Moderate earthquake hits Islamabad, parts of KP

ISLAMABAD – A 4.5 moderate earthquake struck parts of northern Pakistan on Saturday, shaking buildings and alarming residents in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Tremors were also felt in nearby areas including Swabi, Haripur, Khanpur, and other surrounding towns.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) the earthquake measured 4.5 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was located in the northern region, and the tremors lasted for a few seconds, local news channels reported.

Residents reported that homes and office buildings swayed during the quake, prompting many people to step outside as a precaution.

Seismologists said moderate earthquakes are common in northern Pakistan due to tectonic activity in the Himalayan region and advised residents to stay calm and follow safety precautions.