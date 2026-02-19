Hyderabad Kingsmen signs Maxwell for PSL 11

ISLAMABAD – A major Australian cricket star has joined the Pakistan Super League, as Hyderabad Kingsmen have signed aggressive batter Glenn Maxwell.

The high-profile international player, who recently decided to step away from the Indian Premier League, has now chosen to feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Maxwell will represent Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL Season 11.

The PSL franchise confirmed that Maxwell has been signed for the upcoming edition and will strengthen the squad with his experience and explosive batting.

In a statement, Maxwell said he was delighted to play in the Pakistan Super League and represent Hyderabad. He added that he has always received immense love from Pakistan and considers it an honour to represent the Hyderabad franchise.

It is worth noting that Maxwell had earlier opted out of participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL).