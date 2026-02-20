Rain threat looms over Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 clash in Colombo

COLOMBO – There is a strong possibility of rain during the Super 8 clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan and New Zealand will face off tomorrow (Saturday) in the Super 8 stage of the tournament at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Cricket fans are calling it a thrilling contest, but like other matches being played in Sri Lanka, this game is also under serious threat from rain.

According to weather forecasting agency AccuWeather, there is a 74% chance of rain in Colombo tomorrow, along with predictions of strong winds.

Under International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, no reserve day has been allocated for the Super 8 matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

If rain prevents both teams from playing at least five overs per innings, the match will be abandoned and both teams will be awarded one point each.