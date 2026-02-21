Woman gang raped, kidney stolen on pretext of job offer in Lahore

LAHORE – A woman was gang raped and her kidney was also removed after being lured with a false job offer in Chuhang area of Lahore.

The woman was reportedly abducted and taken to Rawalpindi after being promised employment.

Once there, she was allegedly held captive and subjected to sexual assault by multiple individuals.

During a medical examination, it was discovered that her left kidney had been surgically removed.

In response to the brutal crime, Hina Pervez Butt, Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, immediately took action by ordering the DIG Operations Lahore to apprehend all those involved in this horrifying act.

Chairperson Butt confirmed that the woman was abducted under the pretense of a job offer and transported to Rawalpindi, where she was confined and subjected to violence.