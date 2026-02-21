Punjab releases date sheet for class 8 board exams

LAHORE – The Punjab Education Curriculum and Assessment Authority (PECAA) has announced the schedule of class 8th board exams

The annual 8th-grade board exams in Punjab will begin on March 9th, with the first paper in Mathematics. The exam will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

According to the schedule, Urdu exams will be held on March 10th, English on March 11th, and Science on March 12th.

PECCA will conduct exams for four subjects, while the remaining papers will be held by the respective schools.

Students have been advised to arrive at their examination center 30 minutes before the start of the exam.

The use of mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices is strictly prohibited in the exam halls. It is mandatory for candidates to bring their B-form and roll number slip.

Students are required to bring a blue or black ballpoint pen and a clipboard. For the Mathematics exam, students may bring a geometry box. It has been clarified that no additional sheets will be provided, and candidates must use the answer sheets given to them.

According to the authorities, no candidate will be allowed to leave the exam hall before the conclusion of the exam. The results for the 8th-grade annual exams will be announced on March 31st.