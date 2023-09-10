25000 Prize Bond 2023 - Draw Results, Balloting and latest updates here

Pakistanis buy prize bonds to try their luck since they are regarded as safe investments. Unlike other investment options like stocks or real estate, prize bonds are backed by the government and do not lose their face value over time.

There is no risk of losing the cash invested because there is no assurance that a person would win a reward. The State Bank offers reliable investment products called Prize Bonds. Bonds are non-interest bearing securities that provide individuals the chance to win cash awards.

Prize Bonds come in a variety of values, and owners can participate in drawings for a chance to win rewards.

Prize drawings are scheduled by National Savings and typically occur every three months or so.

25000 Prize Bond Balloting September 2023

The Prize Bond Rs. 25000 draw No. 11 balloting will take place at the Sialkot office on September 11, 2023 (Monday).

25,000 prize bonds Prize Money

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT Prize Prize Bond RS. 25000/- 01 Rs 30,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 25000/- 05 Rs 10,000,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 25000/- 700 Rs 300,000 3rd Prize

Daily Pakistan will publish the complete list of prize bond winners on Monday.







