Search

Business

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues its winning streak against US dollar

Web Desk
07:56 PM | 14 Dec, 2023
USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues its winning streak against US dollar

Pakistani rupee gained 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday, closing at Rs283.51 against the previous day’s closing at Rs283.61.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs284 and Rs286 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.64 to close at Rs308.48 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 05 paisa and closed at Rs1.99; whereas an increase of Rs2.90 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs357.95 compared to the last closing of Rs355.05.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs77.19 and Rs75.57 respectively.

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US dollar in interbank

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

12:42 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in interbank

10:33 AM | 13 Dec, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US dollar in ...

07:25 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Gold price continues to drop in Pakistan; Check out today gold rates ...

11:22 AM | 11 Dec, 2023

Pakistani entrepreneur Faraz Khan bags UK’s third highest civilian ...

10:59 AM | 11 Dec, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues winning streak against US ...

02:32 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

PSX continues record run as KSE-100 scales 66,000 peak

Advertisement

Latest

09:17 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

Jamadi-al-Thani moon sighted: Ruet-e-Hilal

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th December 2023

Forex

Forex Open Market Rates of Pakistani rupee against Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 14 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee see marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 284.2 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 284.2 287.15
Euro EUR 306 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.28 763.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 41.08 41.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.97 929.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.88 175.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.7 737.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 324.21 326.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan hits two-week low; Check latest rates here - 14 Dec 2023

The price of gold decreased for fifth consecutive day on Thursday as precious metal remained under pressure.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 December 2023

On Thursday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs215,300.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,590 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold moved down to Rs197,360.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Karachi PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Islamabad PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Peshawar PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Quetta PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Sialkot PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Attock PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Gujranwala PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Jehlum PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Multan PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Bahawalpur PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Gujrat PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Nawabshah PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Chakwal PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Hyderabad PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Nowshehra PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Sargodha PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Faisalabad PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Mirpur PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: