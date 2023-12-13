USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US dollar in interbank

Rupee continued recovering losses against the US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.



On Wednesday, the local currency recorded a surge increase against the greenback, appreciating by Rs0.59 during the opening hours.

Before noon, PKR traded at 283.19, with another increase amid economic revival.

In last session, the rupee moved up in the interbank while in the open market, the currency remained stable.

The rupee remained on a roller coaster ride in the last couple of weeks. In October 2023, the rupee maintained a positive close for nearly a month which was one of the longest appreciation runs, later it moved down and then gained momentum after IMF review.