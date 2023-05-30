Pakistani surgeon creates history by performing 12 major robotic surgeries in a day

Robotic surgery is revolutionizing medicine across the globe and one of the Pakistani surgeons is contributing equally to push the latest surgical technique that uses top-notch robotic systems to assist medical professionals in performing complex operations.

Pakistani surgeon Dr Amer Raza improvised the state-of-the-art surgical robotic surgery as he sets a world record for operating 12 patients. The revered gynecologist, a graduate from Nishtar Medical College Multan who now works at Westminster NHS Hospital, performed dozen complex surgeries with the help of Da Vinci surgical robot.

Dr Raza treated women suffering from endometriosis, a medical condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. The surgeon from the South Asian nation mastered laparoscopic surgeries and now counts among the leading surgeons in endometriosis. Following years of practice, he now leads a team of multi-specialty surgeons.

In his interaction with a Pakistani media outlet, Dr. Raza said his team pioneered the most efficient strategic planning to do the most number of surgeries using technology in the wake of stretched waiting time after Covid pandemic.

Delving into details, he said the latest technology helps surgeries to be done quicker. Raza and his team even came up with a care model which allows them to finish operations in a relatively shorter time.

He also revealed that with robotic help, patients suffer less blood loss and it also trims recovery period.