Pakistani surgeon creates history by performing 12 major robotic surgeries in a day

Robotic surgery is revolutionizing medicine across the globe and one of the Pakistani surgeons is contributing equally to push the latest surgical technique that uses top-notch robotic systems to assist medical professionals in performing complex operations.
Pakistani surgeon Dr Amer Raza improvised the state-of-the-art surgical robotic surgery as he sets a world record for operating 12 patients. The revered gynecologist, a graduate from Nishtar Medical College Multan who now works at Westminster NHS Hospital, performed dozen complex surgeries with the help of Da Vinci surgical robot.
Dr Raza treated women suffering from endometriosis, a medical condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. The surgeon from the South Asian nation mastered laparoscopic surgeries and now counts among the leading surgeons in endometriosis. Following years of practice, he now leads a team of multi-specialty surgeons.
In his interaction with a Pakistani media outlet, Dr. Raza said his team pioneered the most efficient strategic planning to do the most number of surgeries using technology in the wake of stretched waiting time after Covid pandemic.
Delving into details, he said the latest technology helps surgeries to be done quicker. Raza and his team even came up with a care model which allows them to finish operations in a relatively shorter time.
He also revealed that with robotic help, patients suffer less blood loss and it also trims recovery period.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.
In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.
As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
