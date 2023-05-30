Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala on his first death anniversary

LAHORE – It has been a year since famous Punjabi rapper, and congressman Sidhu Moose Wala was killed brutally and tributes poured in on the first death anniversary of hip hop star.
As celebs, social media users and music lovers took to social media to remember Moose Wala, a global icon who released who becomes a household name in Punjabi music, Pakistani singer and Qawwali maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also honoured the Devil crooner.
During his live concert in Oakland California, Rahat dedicated his famous Qawwali Akhian Udeek Diyan to Moose Wala. As Rahat paid ode, concertgoers cheered and the clip also went viral and was shared widely.
https://twitter.com/itx_thakursahab/status/1663011210525040643
As people remembered Moose Wala on his first death anniversary, ceremonies occurred in parts of the world including Jawahar Ke, his home town where local residents organised prayers.
Along with the fans, several members of Congress flocked to remember the gifted singer.
Last year, the daylight killing of the Punjabi rapper sent shockwaves in India, Pakistan, and parts of the world. Despite the anger and shock, his murder case still remains unsolved.
So far, at least 27 people have been detained in connection with high profile killing as the investigations are underway.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.
In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.
As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
