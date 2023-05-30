Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala on his first death anniversary

LAHORE – It has been a year since famous Punjabi rapper, and congressman Sidhu Moose Wala was killed brutally and tributes poured in on the first death anniversary of hip hop star.

As celebs, social media users and music lovers took to social media to remember Moose Wala, a global icon who released who becomes a household name in Punjabi music, Pakistani singer and Qawwali maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also honoured the Devil crooner.

During his live concert in Oakland California, Rahat dedicated his famous Qawwali Akhian Udeek Diyan to Moose Wala. As Rahat paid ode, concertgoers cheered and the clip also went viral and was shared widely.

As people remembered Moose Wala on his first death anniversary, ceremonies occurred in parts of the world including Jawahar Ke, his home town where local residents organised prayers.

Along with the fans, several members of Congress flocked to remember the gifted singer.

Last year, the daylight killing of the Punjabi rapper sent shockwaves in India, Pakistan, and parts of the world. Despite the anger and shock, his murder case still remains unsolved.

So far, at least 27 people have been detained in connection with high profile killing as the investigations are underway.