Sidhu Moosewala's Pakistani fan lands in trouble for planning singer's death anniversary 'in style' (VIDEO)

OKARA – Police in Okara have detained a teenage fan of Sidhu Moosewala for inviting people to an aerial firing even in memory of the murdered Punjabi rapper.

Sidhu Moosewala, an Indian Punjabi singer who was murdered on May 29, 2022, has a large fan base in Pakistan. His lyrical melodies and socially aware compositions enthralled the audience in India and beyond the borders.

The bizarre memorial service, organised by Sharjeel Malik, was set to take place on May 29 (today), the death anniversary of Sidhu Moosewala.

Malik shared a poster on Facebook with an invitation to the firing event and annual Muslim prayer called "Khatam".

The poster went viral on social media. The police however sabotaged Malik's plan and arrested him before the event.

Later, Malik and his father released their video messages, apologising for the young boy's act and denying any connection with Sidhu Moosewala or any criminal gang.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known professionally as Sidhu Moose Wala, was an Indian rapper, singer and songwriter. Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on 29 May 2022; a Canada-based gangster, active in Punjab, claimed responsibility for the killing, which the police said was a culmination of inter-gang rivalry.