Saudi Arabia unveils new passport seal highlighting space ambitions

RIYADH - Authorities in Saudi Arabia would now use a special seal on the passport for those departing the kingdom to highlight the country's space ambitions.
The Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with the Saudi Space Commission, has unveiled a captivating new passport seal featuring the theme "Saudi Arabia Toward Space."
This unique seal will be applied to the passports of travelers departing from major airports in the Kingdom, including King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.
The launch of this special seal coincides with a momentous scientific mission involving Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni, who are on a historic journey to the International Space Station (ISS) and have shared pictures from there.
'Riyadh is shining even in space,' al-Qarni tweeted along with a photo of the Saudi flag inside the space station.
As part of the broader "Saudi Arabia Toward Space" campaign, initiated by the Saudi Space Commission, this initiative aligns with the ambitious goals of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman regarding Vision 2030. It aims to bolster Saudi Arabia's presence in the global space arena and expand its contributions to the activities taking place at the ISS.
The introduction of the passport seal serves as a visible symbol of Saudi Arabia's commitment to advancing its capabilities and exploring new frontiers in space. By integrating this unique feature into travelers' passports, the Kingdom seeks to showcase its dedication to scientific progress and highlight the significance of its space program on an international scale.
Passengers departing from the designated airports will now have the opportunity to proudly display the "Saudi Arabia Toward Space" seal, representing the kingdom's pioneering spirit for the future.
The passport seal not only serves as a visual reminder of Saudi Arabia's journey toward space but also aims to inspire and captivate individuals, both within the country and beyond, about the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 29, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
