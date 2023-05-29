Saudi Arabia unveils new passport seal highlighting space ambitions

RIYADH - Authorities in Saudi Arabia would now use a special seal on the passport for those departing the kingdom to highlight the country's space ambitions.

The Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with the Saudi Space Commission, has unveiled a captivating new passport seal featuring the theme "Saudi Arabia Toward Space."

This unique seal will be applied to the passports of travelers departing from major airports in the Kingdom, including King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

The launch of this special seal coincides with a momentous scientific mission involving Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni, who are on a historic journey to the International Space Station (ISS) and have shared pictures from there.

'Riyadh is shining even in space,' al-Qarni tweeted along with a photo of the Saudi flag inside the space station.

As part of the broader "Saudi Arabia Toward Space" campaign, initiated by the Saudi Space Commission, this initiative aligns with the ambitious goals of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman regarding Vision 2030. It aims to bolster Saudi Arabia's presence in the global space arena and expand its contributions to the activities taking place at the ISS.

The introduction of the passport seal serves as a visible symbol of Saudi Arabia's commitment to advancing its capabilities and exploring new frontiers in space. By integrating this unique feature into travelers' passports, the Kingdom seeks to showcase its dedication to scientific progress and highlight the significance of its space program on an international scale.

Passengers departing from the designated airports will now have the opportunity to proudly display the "Saudi Arabia Toward Space" seal, representing the kingdom's pioneering spirit for the future.

The passport seal not only serves as a visual reminder of Saudi Arabia's journey toward space but also aims to inspire and captivate individuals, both within the country and beyond, about the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.