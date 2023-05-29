Search

Immigration

This airline has banned emergency seats and the reason seems justified

Web Desk 11:31 PM | 29 May, 2023
This airline has banned emergency seats and the reason seems justified

SEOUL - Prominent South Korean airline, Asiana Airlines, has made a significant change in its policy following a recent incident that caused panic among passengers.

As part of the fresh guidelines, the carrier has announced that it will no longer sell the emergency exit seats, specifically seats 31A and 26A, on its fleet of 14 A321-200 jets.

Interestingly, this safety precautionary measure applies even if the flights are fully booked, highlighting the airline's commitment to passenger safety.

In the incident that happened recently, a passenger on an A321-200 plane opened an emergency exit door midair, minutes before landing, triggering a series of safety concerns.

The event occurred as the aircraft was preparing to land at Daegu International Airport, located approximately 240 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Fortunately, the plane landed safely, and while some passengers required hospitalization, there were no reports of serious injuries or significant damage.

An Asiana spokesperson confirmed that the plane was two or three minutes from landing when a male passenger sitting close to an emergency door opened a cover and pulled a lever on flight OZ8124r, opening the door about 200 meters (656 ft) above the ground.

In response to the incident, Asiana Airlines has now announced a fresh policy though it remains uncertain how this action will prevent passengers seated elsewhere on the aircraft from attempting to open the emergency doors. 

The individual responsible for the incident, a man in his 30s, was apprehended by authorities in Daegu and is facing potential legal consequences for violating aviation security laws. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years of imprisonment.

According to reports from South Korea's Yonhap news agency, the accused claimed that he opened the door due to feeling suffocated and wanting to exit the aircraft quickly, citing personal stress after recently losing his job.

Video footage circulating on social media captured the chaotic moment when the emergency door was opened mid-flight, causing a rush of air into the cabin. The incident has raised questions about how the individual managed to open the emergency exit door during the flight, and investigations have been launched. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Wanna stay at a luxury hotel in Dubai for free? Here's the offer announced by popular airline

09:49 PM | 28 May, 2023

This European airport is reducing around 1600 night flights per year: Here's the reason

11:33 PM | 26 May, 2023

This European country has banned short haul flights: Here's the reason!

05:31 PM | 24 May, 2023

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary night’s stay in luxury hotels

06:45 PM | 23 May, 2023

This UAE airline is introducing free inflight wifi for everyone

11:22 PM | 20 May, 2023

This Pakistani airline is introducing flights to Muscat: Details inside

01:08 AM | 19 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Health experts demand evidence-based tobacco control measures

01:18 AM | 30 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th May, 2023

09:04 AM | 29 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 29, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 330 333
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381 384.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.6 85.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 82.6 83.4
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.21 770.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 225.5 227.5
China Yuan CNY 40.6 41
Danish Krone DKK 41.39 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.2 941.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.98 178.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 744.58 752.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.73 79.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.73 27.03
Swiss Franc CHF 316.34 318.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 29 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Karachi PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Islamabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Peshawar PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Quetta PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Sialkot PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Attock PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Gujranwala PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Jehlum PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Multan PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Bahawalpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Gujrat PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Nawabshah PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Chakwal PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Hyderabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Nowshehra PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Sargodha PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Faisalabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Mirpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: