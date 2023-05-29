This airline has banned emergency seats and the reason seems justified

SEOUL - Prominent South Korean airline, Asiana Airlines, has made a significant change in its policy following a recent incident that caused panic among passengers.

As part of the fresh guidelines, the carrier has announced that it will no longer sell the emergency exit seats, specifically seats 31A and 26A, on its fleet of 14 A321-200 jets.

Interestingly, this safety precautionary measure applies even if the flights are fully booked, highlighting the airline's commitment to passenger safety.

In the incident that happened recently, a passenger on an A321-200 plane opened an emergency exit door midair, minutes before landing, triggering a series of safety concerns.

The event occurred as the aircraft was preparing to land at Daegu International Airport, located approximately 240 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Fortunately, the plane landed safely, and while some passengers required hospitalization, there were no reports of serious injuries or significant damage.

An Asiana spokesperson confirmed that the plane was two or three minutes from landing when a male passenger sitting close to an emergency door opened a cover and pulled a lever on flight OZ8124r, opening the door about 200 meters (656 ft) above the ground.

In response to the incident, Asiana Airlines has now announced a fresh policy though it remains uncertain how this action will prevent passengers seated elsewhere on the aircraft from attempting to open the emergency doors.

The individual responsible for the incident, a man in his 30s, was apprehended by authorities in Daegu and is facing potential legal consequences for violating aviation security laws. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years of imprisonment.

According to reports from South Korea's Yonhap news agency, the accused claimed that he opened the door due to feeling suffocated and wanting to exit the aircraft quickly, citing personal stress after recently losing his job.

Video footage circulating on social media captured the chaotic moment when the emergency door was opened mid-flight, causing a rush of air into the cabin. The incident has raised questions about how the individual managed to open the emergency exit door during the flight, and investigations have been launched.