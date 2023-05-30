Behroze Sabzwari reacts to reports about his remarks against army, rejects audio leak as work of AI

Renowned actor Behroze Sabzwari has found himself embroiled in a controversy after an audio leak allegedly containing his remarks against the army went viral on social media.
However, Sabzwari swiftly responded to the allegations, denying that he ever maligned the forces.
The leaked audio clip, widely circulated on social media platforms, sparked a debate and raised concerns about the actor's statements. Given his longstanding career in the entertainment industry and previously held favourable public image, many individuals expressed disappointment.
The initial clip featured a voice presumed to be Sabzwari's, stating, "Corps Commanders have put their foot down and [General] Asim Muneer is in Oman, he's been stopped there. I think he'll be court-martialed. Everything will be revealed in a few hours."
The clip was shared by various individuals, including YouTuber Saad Kaiser, and has since spread across social media and messaging platforms.
Behroze Sabzwari, a well known Pakistani actor, was celebrating and spreading FAKE news against COAS General Syed Asim Munir about “mutiny” in the Army. All such pro-pti celebrities are SILENT right now, they know they’re equally responsible. BOLO NA ABH?pic.twitter.com/WN3Gy6yIla— Saad Kaiser ???????? (@TheSaadKaiser) May 27, 2023
To address the controversy and clarify the situation, Sabzwari released an official statement expressing deep regret for the misunderstanding caused by the leaked audio. He categorically denied making any derogatory remarks about the army and emphasized his respect and admiration for the armed forces.
In a new clip, Sabzwari stated, "Firstly, I pray for whoever has released this fake audio - with the help of artificial intelligence." He nervously laughed and continued, "The army is our shining glory. The army has sacrificed lives for Pakistan, and we can sacrifice our lives for the army. Whoever is spreading all this, God knows. I - everything that has been heard is a lie. So, pray to God that Pakistan and its army remain safe. We're with the army."
Behroze sabzwari response to these fake audios pic.twitter.com/Dj2V4agpoK— Rizwan Taj (@Rizwan_Taj505) May 27, 2023
The actor is all set to appear in the upcoming film Neelofar starring Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 29, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.