Behroze Sabzwari reacts to reports about his remarks against army, rejects audio leak as work of AI

Renowned actor Behroze Sabzwari has found himself embroiled in a controversy after an audio leak allegedly containing his remarks against the army went viral on social media.

However, Sabzwari swiftly responded to the allegations, denying that he ever maligned the forces.

The leaked audio clip, widely circulated on social media platforms, sparked a debate and raised concerns about the actor's statements. Given his longstanding career in the entertainment industry and previously held favourable public image, many individuals expressed disappointment.

The initial clip featured a voice presumed to be Sabzwari's, stating, "Corps Commanders have put their foot down and [General] Asim Muneer is in Oman, he's been stopped there. I think he'll be court-martialed. Everything will be revealed in a few hours."

The clip was shared by various individuals, including YouTuber Saad Kaiser, and has since spread across social media and messaging platforms.

Behroze Sabzwari, a well known Pakistani actor, was celebrating and spreading FAKE news against COAS General Syed Asim Munir about “mutiny” in the Army. All such pro-pti celebrities are SILENT right now, they know they’re equally responsible. BOLO NA ABH?pic.twitter.com/WN3Gy6yIla — Saad Kaiser ???????? (@TheSaadKaiser) May 27, 2023

To address the controversy and clarify the situation, Sabzwari released an official statement expressing deep regret for the misunderstanding caused by the leaked audio. He categorically denied making any derogatory remarks about the army and emphasized his respect and admiration for the armed forces.

In a new clip, Sabzwari stated, "Firstly, I pray for whoever has released this fake audio - with the help of artificial intelligence." He nervously laughed and continued, "The army is our shining glory. The army has sacrificed lives for Pakistan, and we can sacrifice our lives for the army. Whoever is spreading all this, God knows. I - everything that has been heard is a lie. So, pray to God that Pakistan and its army remain safe. We're with the army."

Behroze sabzwari response to these fake audios pic.twitter.com/Dj2V4agpoK — Rizwan Taj (@Rizwan_Taj505) May 27, 2023

The actor is all set to appear in the upcoming film Neelofar starring Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan.