Mashal Khan looks timeless in statement white saree

Lollywood actress Mashal Khan is known for her dynamic performances and captivating smile, which have garnered her huge attention in the entertainment industry.

She has become a trendsetter with her impressive acting abilities and her effervescent personality has won her many fans. As a fashion icon, she never fails to look stunning.

The Suno Chanda actress is a favourite face of all top designers and brands and always leaves her admirers wanting more due to her beauty and charm.

Recently, she graced her Instagram feed with an alluring appearance, captivating her followers with a statement white saree. The pristine saree was draped gracefully around her, accentuating her beauty and radiating a sense of timeless sophistication.

"Saaris will always just be my most favourite thing????️" captioned the 26-year-old.

On the work front, Khan garnered praise for her roles in Mere Humdam and Khaas.