Fact-Check: PAF jet burnt in Mianwali during May 9 protests didn't belong to MM Alam

The rioters, who attacked Pakistani state assets and military installations, also torched a jet in Mianwali during nationwide protests on May 9 against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.
The top leaders of the ruling alliance, including the prime minister, condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters for causing damage to the state assets and a huge embarrassment to the nation.
Amid the widespread condemnation and criticism, Maryam Nawaz, chief organiser of the ruling party and a strong critic of the former cricketer, took to Twitter where she claimed that an angry mob set ablaze a plane in Mianwali that belonged to 1965 war hero MM Alam, who is known for shooting down five Indian planes within a few minutes.
In her tweet, Maryam slammed PTI members, saying, "It’s the same plane from which MM Alam shot down six Indian planes within a minute, and you [Imran Khan] and your arsonists turned this symbol of national pride into ashes."
جس طیارے سے ایم ایم عالم نے ایک منٹ کے اندر بھارت کے چھ جنگی جہاز مار گرائے تھے، تم اور تمھارے بلوائیوں نے قومی فخر کی اس علامت کو جلا کر راکھ کر دیا ؟ عمران تم پاکستانی کہلانے کے لائق ہو؟ تمھارا کوئی رشتہ ہے اس مٹی سے؟ کون ہو تم؟ کس نے تمھیں بھیجا ہے؟ pic.twitter.com/343JaevlLy— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 14, 2023
The claim by outspoken PML-N leaders turned out to be misinformation as the jet burnt during May 9 protests was a Chinese Shenyang F-6 dummy aircraft.
Despite the false claim, the post of the former premier’s daughter amassed over 16,500 likes and was retweeted by thousands while its impressions hovered around four million people.
Pakistan has decided to use military laws to prosecute civilians, especially those responsible for arson during recent protests, a move that has caused an outrage locally and internationally.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 21, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
