Fact-Check: PAF jet burnt in Mianwali during May 9 protests didn't belong to MM Alam

Web Desk 12:30 AM | 21 May, 2023
Fact-Check: PAF jet burnt in Mianwali during May 9 protests didn't belong to MM Alam
Source: social media

The rioters, who attacked Pakistani state assets and military installations, also torched a jet in Mianwali during nationwide protests on May 9 against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The top leaders of the ruling alliance, including the prime minister, condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters for causing damage to the state assets and a huge embarrassment to the nation.

Amid the widespread condemnation and criticism, Maryam Nawaz, chief organiser of the ruling party and a strong critic of the former cricketer, took to Twitter where she claimed that an angry mob set ablaze a plane in Mianwali that belonged to 1965 war hero MM Alam, who is known for shooting down five Indian planes within a few minutes.

In her tweet, Maryam slammed PTI members, saying, "It’s the same plane from which MM Alam shot down six Indian planes within a minute, and you [Imran Khan] and your arsonists turned this symbol of national pride into ashes."

The claim by outspoken PML-N leaders turned out to be misinformation as the jet burnt during May 9 protests was a Chinese Shenyang F-6 dummy aircraft.

Despite the false claim, the post of the former premier’s daughter amassed over 16,500 likes and was retweeted by thousands while its impressions hovered around four million people.

Pakistan has decided to use military laws to prosecute civilians, especially those responsible for arson during recent protests, a move that has caused an outrage locally and internationally.

All people involved in May 9 vandalism will be brought to justice, says Gen Asim

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

