Is State Bank of Pakistan issuing Rs10,000 banknotes?

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan has responded to rumours circulating on the social media regarding the issuance of Rs10,000 banknotes.

The central bank cleared the air as several unverified social media reports claimed that the State Bank of Pakistan is issuing new currency notes of Rs10,000 amid the massive devaluation of the rupee.

SBP spokesperson told media that reports of issuing higher denomination banknotes are baseless, shooting down rumors circulating on social media.

As some social media users believed in the reports, others were quick enough to point out that the name of State Bank Governor Yasin Anwar was engraved on the Rs10000 note who served till 2014.

This is not the first time that such rumors about the issuance of Rs10,000 banknotes surfaced as earlier SBP also trashed such gossip back in 2018.