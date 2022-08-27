Miftah says deal with IMF will conclude successfully despite resistance from Punjab, KP

PTI backed governments now declines to show cash surplus, which was demanded by global lender
Web Desk
05:23 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Miftah says deal with IMF will conclude successfully despite resistance from Punjab, KP
Source: File photo
Share

KARACHI – Finance Minister Miftah Ismail slammed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration as Pakistan’s deal with the IMF come ‘under suspicion’ after Punjab and KP announced to backtrack for generating a revenue surplus during the current fiscal year.

As the cash-strapped country was about to get the much-sought payment from IMF, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government refused to implement the IMF loan precondition for the surplus budget, citing non-payment of arrears by Sharif led government.

Soon after the PTI-backed government showed resistance, Pakistan’s Finance chief rapped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra for ‘jeopardising the IMF programme’, calling it a ‘conspiracy against Pakistan’.

Addressing a hurriedly called presser, Miftah said PTI leaders put Pakistan at stake when it is already reeling from the devastations caused by rains and floods.

He said the deal with the global lender to revive its $6 billion loan program would be materialised, despite the withdrawal of key conditions of provincial surplus by the KP.

In a letter, KP Finance Minister said the provincial administration find it difficult to run a provincial surplus this year in the wake by massive floods, however, Miftah rapped him. Mr jhagra denied approaching IMF over the surplus issue while speaking with a publication.

PTI leader also shared a tweet, saying the federal government committed to resolving major financial issues in the last meeting held on July 6, 2021.

“In return, as committed, I obtained the authorisation of the Chief Minister, for the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to sign on to the MoU and did so within 24 hours. The KP government did this in the greater national interest. However, in contrast to this, in the intervening period of almost two months, we have been unable to get time to meet either with the minister or the secretary, even once, despite repeated requests,” Jhagra wrote.

Last month, Pakistan agreed with the IMF to present a memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed by provincial governments, to jointly provide around Rs750 billion ($339 million) cash surplus to the center.

Islamabad requested an exemption from some targets set by the US-based lender and the executive board will also consider it in the upcoming meeting.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister revealed that Pakistan sent back the signed letter of intent to the International Monetary Fund. A senior official of IMF also revealed that Pakistan completed all prerequisites for the revival of the Extended Fund Facility programme.

Pakistan completes last prior action for release ... 05:11 PM | 2 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has finally met the last prior action required for the release of $1.1 billion of bailout ...

More From This Category
Army Chief to visit flood-hit areas in Sindh, ...
05:18 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Mt Ariana ship carrying Pakistani seafarers goes ...
04:44 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Miftah Ismail rubbishes reports of selling ...
01:56 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Pakistan reports another polio case in North ...
12:18 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
ISPR rejects reports of Pakistan Army’s ...
11:51 AM | 27 Aug, 2022
Karachi woman arrested for blackmailing ...
11:03 AM | 27 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘The light .. is coming’ – Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in latest clicks
01:08 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr