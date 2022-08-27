Virat Kohli wins hearts with his sweet gesture towards a special Pakistani fan

05:58 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Virat Kohli wins hearts with his sweet gesture towards a special Pakistani fan
Virat Kohli, one of the most popular Indian cricketers, has a huge fan following in many countries including Pakistan.

Currently, the Asian cricket teams are in UAE for Asia Cup 2022 and fans gathered in order to meet their favourite players. Among the thousands of fans was a Pakistani disabled fan from Lahore waited a lot but could not meet the former Indian captain.

She expressed her concerns with the reporter that she couldn't meet Kohli. When the news about the fan reached Kohli, he reached out to her. The fan girl also had a selfie with the cricketer. 

Recently, after India’s practice session, a fan from Babar Azam’s city, Lahore, came running to Indian team’s bus to get a picture clicked with Kohli. He was stopped by the security personnel, however, Kohli made the fan’s day.

