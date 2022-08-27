Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 opener

DUBAI – Nabi-led Team Afghanistan registered a thumping victory over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

Chasing 106, the Afghan squad reached home in 10.1 overs. Right-handed batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz displayed A-game while scoring 40 runs in 3 overs. Gurbaz’s knock included three fours and four sixes.

Pakistan’s neighbors outclassed The Lions for a mere 105. Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed three scalps in less than 4 overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi bagged two wickets each.

Meanwhile, attacking left-handed batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Island nation with 38 runs in 29 balls, while Chamika Karunaratne was returned on 31 runs.

Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka after winning the toss in the opening match of the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament on Saturday.

Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan face faced inconsistency and a constant change in squad in the recent past. The Lions last played a T20I series against Australia in June this year which they lost 1-2.

Afghanistan, recently lost a close T20 series in Ireland but earlier swept Zimbabwe 6-0 in ODI and T20s and Nabi remains confident his team can deliver.

Asia Cup, the six-nation tournament, was moved from Sri Lanka to the UAE in wake of political unrest in the island nation.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Pakistan vs India vs Pakistan match as the Asian giant trying to find its feet in the international event.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi