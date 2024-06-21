Sania Mirza's father denies rumors of second marriage with Mohammed Shami

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's father, Imran Mirza, has strongly refuted rumors circulating about his daughter's potential second marriage to fast bowler Mohammed Shami.
Recently, Indian media began speculating about a future marriage between Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami. These rumors gained traction when edited photos of Sania with Shami, showing him in a groom's attire, started circulating on social media.
Reports claimed that Shami and Sania were planning to get married in August. However, both Sania and Shami remained silent on the matter until now. Imran Mirza, speaking to Indian media, labeled these rumors as baseless.
"This is all nonsense. Sania has never even met Mohammed Shami," Imran Mirza stated emphatically, dismissing the speculations outright.
It is important to note that Sania Mirza is the ex-wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple shares a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, who lives with Sania. Earlier this year, Imran Mirza confirmed his daughter's divorce from Shoaib Malik, which had already been the subject of widespread media attention.
Sania Mirza, a prominent figure in Indian sports, continues to attract media scrutiny even after her retirement from professional tennis, with her personal life often becoming the subject of public speculation.
