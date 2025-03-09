Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Inzamamul Haq responds strongly to Sunil Gavaskar’s remarks on Pakistan team

Inzamamul Haq Responds Strongly To Sunil Gavaskars Remarks On Pakistan Team

LAHORE – Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamamul Haq has reacted to India’s legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s recent comments about Pakistan’s underwhelming performance at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a recent interview, Gavaskar claimed that Pakistan’s current squad isn’t strong enough to compete with even India’s B team.

“I think even India’s B team would give Pakistan a tough challenge. It would be very hard for Pakistan’s current team to beat them,” Gavaskar remarked.

Inzamam, clearly displeased, responded firmly, urging Gavaskar to choose his words wisely.

“Gavaskar sahab should look at the stats. He is a senior, and we respect him, but when talking about another country’s team… you can praise your own side, but making such remarks about others is not right. Please be careful with your words — I say this in a slightly harsh tone,” Inzamam stated.

Gavaskar had also criticised Pakistan’s batting approach, pointing out their lack of intent.

“Mohammad Rizwan hit a four off the first ball of his innings, and I thought we were about to see something special. But soon, the batters started blocking instead of rotating the strike. The Indian spinners quickly completed their overs, and there was no urgency from Pakistan’s batters,” he said.

Furthermore, Gavaskar highlighted Pakistan’s failure to build a solid bench strength over the years.

“Pakistan has talented players, but they’ve struggled to develop a strong backup. It’s surprising they haven’t produced batters like Inzamam-ul-Haq. Despite having the Pakistan Super League (PSL), they still lack top-quality batters,” he added.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 9 March 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.25 281.75
EUR Euro 297.85 300.6
GBP UK Pound Sterling 360.5 364
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.05 76.7
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
AUD Australian Dollar 177 179.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.3 747.3
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.55 37.95
DKK Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.9 1.96
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 900.5 910
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
NOK Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
OMR Omani Riyal 723.6 732.1
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.16 76.86
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
SEK Swedish Krona 25.35 25.65
CHF Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search