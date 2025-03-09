Inzamamul Haq responds strongly to Sunil Gavaskar’s remarks on Pakistan team

LAHORE – Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamamul Haq has reacted to India’s legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s recent comments about Pakistan’s underwhelming performance at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a recent interview, Gavaskar claimed that Pakistan’s current squad isn’t strong enough to compete with even India’s B team.

“I think even India’s B team would give Pakistan a tough challenge. It would be very hard for Pakistan’s current team to beat them,” Gavaskar remarked.

Inzamam, clearly displeased, responded firmly, urging Gavaskar to choose his words wisely.

“Gavaskar sahab should look at the stats. He is a senior, and we respect him, but when talking about another country’s team… you can praise your own side, but making such remarks about others is not right. Please be careful with your words — I say this in a slightly harsh tone,” Inzamam stated.

Gavaskar had also criticised Pakistan’s batting approach, pointing out their lack of intent.

“Mohammad Rizwan hit a four off the first ball of his innings, and I thought we were about to see something special. But soon, the batters started blocking instead of rotating the strike. The Indian spinners quickly completed their overs, and there was no urgency from Pakistan’s batters,” he said.

Furthermore, Gavaskar highlighted Pakistan’s failure to build a solid bench strength over the years.

“Pakistan has talented players, but they’ve struggled to develop a strong backup. It’s surprising they haven’t produced batters like Inzamam-ul-Haq. Despite having the Pakistan Super League (PSL), they still lack top-quality batters,” he added.