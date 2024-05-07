In a thrilling encounter between Pakistan and Japan during the ongoing 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia, the match concluded in a 1-1 draw.

Pakistan found themselves trailing by one goal until the 59th minute of the match, with Japan's Kei Nagai scoring in the 33rd minute.

However, Pakistan managed to level the score in the dying minutes of the game through a penalty corner goal by Rana Waheed Ashraf, bringing an end to Japan's lead and ensuring the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

With 7 points each, Pakistan and Japan currently occupy the first and second positions on the points table. Pakistan holds a superior goal average.

Pakistan will play their fourth match against Canada in accordance with Pakistani time at 1:00 PM.

It's worth noting that Pakistan suffered a defeat in their first match of the tournament against hosts Malaysia with a scoreline of 4-5, while they lost their second match to South Korea with a score of 0-4.